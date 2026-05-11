Andrew King Acquires 19 Shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) insider Andrew King purchased 19 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, with a total value of £149.15.

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Andrew King acquired 34 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 per share, for a total transaction of £292.40.

On Friday, March 6th, Andrew King bought 36 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 861 per share, for a total transaction of £309.96.

On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew King sold 34,403 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total value of £302,746.40.

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Mondi Stock Down 1.8%

Mondi stock traded down GBX 14.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 767.80. The company had a trading volume of 993,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,874. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 728.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 833.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 861.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNDI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondi from GBX 990 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,035.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondi

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

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