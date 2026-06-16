Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $1,015,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,447,438.88. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 5,066 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.66, for a total transaction of $1,021,609.56.

On Monday, May 18th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,240 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $450,486.40.

On Friday, May 15th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,050.00.

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Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0%

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.02. The company had a trading volume of 927,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.97 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,237,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $643,674,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $390,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company's stock worth $673,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $165,153,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Electronic Arts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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