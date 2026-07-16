Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 15th total of 0 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Andritz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15. Andritz has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Andritz had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADRZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADRZY

About Andritz

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

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