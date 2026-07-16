Angel Studios, Inc. (NYSE:ANGX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Angel Studios, Inc. (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angel Studios from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Angel Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Angel Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ANGX

Angel Studios Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ANGX stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $776.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.01. Angel Studios has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Angel Studios will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Angel Studios

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz purchased 321,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $983,924.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 326,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,130.40. This trade represents a 6,071.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Angel Studios by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Studios in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Studios by 124.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Angel Studios by 19.8% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Studios in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Studios

Angel Studios, Inc is a media and entertainment company that develops, produces, distributes and licenses film and television content. The company uses a community-driven model through the Angel Guild, whose members help guide content decisions, and focuses on stories intended to “amplify light.” Angel Studios generates revenue from Guild memberships, theatrical releases, content licensing, merchandise, and its Pay It Forward model.

Angel Studios became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ANGX in September 2025 following its business combination with Southport Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company.

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