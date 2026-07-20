Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) Trading 6.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Shares of Angel Studios, Inc. (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.3940. 722,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,159,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Angel Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Angel Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Angel Studios from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANGX

Angel Studios Stock Up 7.4%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $823.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.01.

Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Angel Studios, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz bought 321,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $983,924.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 326,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,130.40. This trade represents a 6,071.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Angel Studios

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Studios by 77.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Studios in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Studios in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Angel Studios by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Studios during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Studios Company Profile

Angel Studios, Inc is a media and entertainment company that develops, produces, distributes and licenses film and television content. The company uses a community-driven model through the Angel Guild, whose members help guide content decisions, and focuses on stories intended to “amplify light.” Angel Studios generates revenue from Guild memberships, theatrical releases, content licensing, merchandise, and its Pay It Forward model.

Angel Studios became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ANGX in September 2025 following its business combination with Southport Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company.

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