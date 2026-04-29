Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,159 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,159 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.72 per share, for a total transaction of $83,123.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,710,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $337,812,962.08. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,145 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,531.60.

On Monday, April 27th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,185 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,656.40.

On Friday, April 24th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,196 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,186.44.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,187 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.22 per share, for a total transaction of $83,351.14.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,214 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.58 per share, for a total transaction of $84,470.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,190 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,657.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,201 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,538.39.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,192 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,904.88.

On Thursday, April 16th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,199 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,582.29.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,201 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.23 per share, for a total transaction of $84,346.23.

Get NMM alerts: Sign Up

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:NMM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 93,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 21.23%.Navios Maritime Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio is 2.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Navios Maritime Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $24,432,000. Marnell Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,027,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 123.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,600 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,535 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Navios Maritime Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navios Maritime Partners wasn't on the list.

While Navios Maritime Partners currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here