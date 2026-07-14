AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2027 guidance to -0.290--0.240 EPS.

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AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $527.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 329.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Freedom Capital raised AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AngioDynamics

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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