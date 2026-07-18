Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
AngioDynamics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded AngioDynamics from hold to strong sell, adding a bearish note to the stock despite mixed analyst opinions.
  • Other analysts remain more optimistic: Canaccord Genuity and HC Wainwright both reiterated buy ratings and raised price targets to $20 and $19, respectively. Overall, the stock still carries an average Hold rating with a $19.50 target.
  • AngioDynamics reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of -$0.07 versus estimates of -$0.11 and revenue of $86.61 million versus forecasts of $80.24 million. Even so, the company remains unprofitable and shares traded down 4.5% to $13.51.
  • Interested in AngioDynamics? Here are five stocks we like better.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $13.51 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.34.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

AngioDynamics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AngioDynamics and maintained a $19 price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term upside despite ongoing losses. MarketBeat ANGO
  • Positive Sentiment: An earlier report said AngioDynamics set a new 52-week high following an analyst upgrade, which likely reinforced bullish sentiment around the name. AngioDynamics Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
  • Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several fiscal 2027 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics, including Q1, Q2, Q4, and full-year forecasts, reflecting a more cautious near-term earnings outlook. MarketBeat ANGO
  • Neutral Sentiment: Despite the lower estimates, HC Wainwright still projects AngioDynamics will narrow losses over time, with FY2027 EPS estimated at ($0.27), close to the broader consensus of ($0.26). MarketBeat ANGO
  • Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece titled “AngioDynamics: Growth Is Working, Price Knows It (Rating Downgrade)” suggests some analysts see limited upside after the recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Seeking Alpha article

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AngioDynamics Right Now?

Before you consider AngioDynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngioDynamics wasn't on the list.

While AngioDynamics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines