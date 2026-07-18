AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.50.

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AngioDynamics Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $13.51 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.34.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

AngioDynamics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AngioDynamics and maintained a $19 price target , signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term upside despite ongoing losses. MarketBeat ANGO

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating on AngioDynamics and maintained a , signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term upside despite ongoing losses. Positive Sentiment: An earlier report said AngioDynamics set a new 52-week high following an analyst upgrade , which likely reinforced bullish sentiment around the name. AngioDynamics Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

An earlier report said AngioDynamics , which likely reinforced bullish sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several fiscal 2027 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics, including Q1, Q2, Q4, and full-year forecasts, reflecting a more cautious near-term earnings outlook. MarketBeat ANGO

HC Wainwright for AngioDynamics, including Q1, Q2, Q4, and full-year forecasts, reflecting a more cautious near-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the lower estimates, HC Wainwright still projects AngioDynamics will narrow losses over time, with FY2027 EPS estimated at ($0.27) , close to the broader consensus of ($0.26) . MarketBeat ANGO

Despite the lower estimates, HC Wainwright still projects AngioDynamics will narrow losses over time, with FY2027 EPS estimated at , close to the broader consensus of . Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece titled “AngioDynamics: Growth Is Working, Price Knows It (Rating Downgrade)” suggests some analysts see limited upside after the recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Seeking Alpha article

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Further Reading

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