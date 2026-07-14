AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.290--0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $336.0 million-$341.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.7 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $527.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.34.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Kotler Kevin purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $21,997,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,636,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 108,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,295,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 373,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 315,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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