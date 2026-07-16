AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. AngioDynamics traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1374802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.50.

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AngioDynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: AngioDynamics reported Q4 adjusted EPS of -$0.07, better than the -$0.11 estimate, while revenue of $86.61 million also topped forecasts. Article Title

AngioDynamics reported Q4 adjusted EPS of -$0.07, better than the -$0.11 estimate, while revenue of $86.61 million also topped forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2026 was a record year, with continued execution driving Med Tech growth and full-year profitability, which can support a stronger investor narrative. Article Title

Management said fiscal 2026 was a record year, with continued execution driving Med Tech growth and full-year profitability, which can support a stronger investor narrative. Positive Sentiment: AngioDynamics raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $336 million-$341 million, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued top-line growth. Article Title

AngioDynamics raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $336 million-$341 million, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright increased its price target on ANGO from $16 to $19 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside if execution continues. Article Title

HC Wainwright increased its price target on ANGO from $16 to $19 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts now broadly expect AngioDynamics to keep improving, but profitability remains negative and the company’s FY2027 EPS guidance is still below consensus, so investors may want to watch whether margin gains continue.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 11.3%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $597.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.34.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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