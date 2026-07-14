AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $13.64. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 75,522 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Research cut AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ANGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 282,695 shares during the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,978,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,267,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $516.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.34.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Further Reading

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