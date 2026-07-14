Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

The Bond Market Just Sent Amazon a Message Investors Shouldn’t Ignore

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 14, 2026
Amazon logo displayed alongside a monitor showing an upward-trending green stock price chart.

Key Points

  • Amazon's $25 billion bond raise was oversubscribed at only about 1.6 times the deal size, far below the roughly four-times average for U.S. investment-grade corporate debt this year.
  • The weaker demand and wider new-issue concessions Amazon had to offer, combined with SpaceX's similarly struggling $25 billion bond deal, suggest bond investors are growing wary of massive AI-related debt issuance.
  • Despite the bond market's caution, Amazon shares have held up near $250 and analysts remain bullish with price targets above $300, though rising borrowing costs could pressure its roughly $200 billion AI spending plan.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

Amazon.com Today

Amazon.com, Inc. stock logo
AMZNAMZN 90-day performance
Amazon.com
$245.57 -1.74 (-0.70%)
As of 10:38 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$196.00
$278.56
P/E Ratio
29.38
Price Target
$312.79
Add to Watchlist

Something interesting is happening at the intersection of Amazon.com Inc.'s NASDAQ: AMZN growth story and the broader AI investment boom, and equity investors would be wise to pay attention.

Shares of Amazon are trading just below $250, up around 8% from the end of June, but still well below the May high of almost $280. The stock has been caught in a tug-of-war between long-term believers and short-term skeptics, and the latter camp has just been served fresh evidence.

The trigger was Amazon's $25 billion bond raise last week, which drew much weaker demand than the enormous rounds of AI-related debt issuance that preceded it. The stock itself has held up relatively well, suggesting equity investors are still buying into the long-term thesis.

However, the muted reception in the bond market is the kind of subtle signal that's worth taking seriously.

What Actually Happened With the Bond Raise

Amazon's $25 billion bond raise saw demand peak at around $62 billion before settling at about $41 billion, leaving a final oversubscription ratio of about 1.6 times the deal size.

On the face of it, that looks decent. But context matters, and the average investment-grade corporate deal in the U.S. this year has seen orders coming in at about four times the size of the deal itself.

In other words, Amazon's bond raise was subscribed at less than half the average level of interest the broader U.S. corporate market has been enjoying. The company also had to offer wider new-issue concessions to price the deal, which is another way of saying it had to sweeten the terms to get investors comfortable.

For a company as large, profitable, and strategically important as Amazon, that's a notable data point.

The Cost of the AI Buildout Is Starting to Climb

Hyperscalers have been issuing debt at an unprecedented rate to fund the AI buildout, with last year alone seeing more than $120 billion of bonds issued by AI-focused giants. That was over four times the average of the previous five years.

Bond markets have been absorbing that supply relatively enthusiastically until recently, but Amazon's deal is the clearest sign yet that the endless enthusiasm might be fading.

SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX also raised $25 billion of investment-grade bonds last month, and its debt weakened significantly in secondary markets almost immediately. Add this in, and the picture is starting to look like that of a bond market beginning to demand a higher return for what it perceives as growing risk.

For a company like Amazon, which is projected to spend close to $200 billion this year, most of it on AI infrastructure, that shift in tone matters. Amazon will likely continue to need to raise capital to fund its aggressive spending plans, and if the bond market becomes increasingly expensive to tap, the cost of that spending will start to climb.

The Difference Between Spending Cash and Spending Debt

The bigger picture is that AI-related debt issuance globally has now reached roughly $335 billion this year alone, more than double the total for 2025. That's an extraordinary amount of borrowed money being funneled into a single sector, and the assumption underlying it all is that the returns will eventually justify the borrowing.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been consistent in describing AI as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" that requires aggressive investment, and Amazon's track record of turning long-term bets into dominant businesses is second to none. But the question the bond market is starting to ask, and one equity investors should be paying attention to, is whether the industry as a whole is over-committing at the wrong pace.

There's a real distinction between investing your own money and investing money that must be repaid. When a downturn eventually arrives, however far away it might be, companies that have funded their growth predominantly with debt tend to feel the pinch faster than those that have relied on cash.

Where That Leaves the Stock

Amazon.com Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$312.79
27.95% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 60 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$244.46
High Forecast$370.00
Average Forecast$312.79
Low Forecast$218.00
Amazon.com Stock Forecast Details

The long-term case for Amazon remains as strong as ever, with AWS accelerating, corporate spending plans increasing, and the broader AI buildout still in its early innings.

The analyst community remains firmly bullish, with fresh price targets consistently set comfortably above $300.

But the bond market's muted reception last week is a caution flag worth watching. Bond investors have a long track record of sniffing out problems before equity investors catch on.

While the bearish sentiment still lacks real conviction, it's certainly starting to whisper.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.7888 of 5 stars		$244.46-1.2%N/A29.45Moderate Buy$312.79
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines