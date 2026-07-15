AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Up 11.2% on Earnings Beat

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.4550. Approximately 180,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 471,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS.

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Key AngioDynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: AngioDynamics reported quarterly EPS of -$0.07 , beating estimates of -$0.11 , while revenue of $86.61 million topped forecasts of $80.24 million . AngioDynamics earnings report

AngioDynamics reported quarterly EPS of , beating estimates of , while revenue of topped forecasts of . Positive Sentiment: The company said it delivered record fourth-quarter and full-year results , with continued execution driving med-tech growth and full-year profitability , reinforcing the turnaround narrative. Business Wire release

The company said it delivered , with continued execution driving and , reinforcing the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $336 million–$341 million , above consensus, signaling confidence in future demand and execution. MSN summary article

Management to , above consensus, signaling confidence in future demand and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company still posted a quarterly loss and has negative margins, so investors may remain focused on whether revenue growth can continue to translate into sustained profitability.

Despite the beat, the company still posted a quarterly loss and has negative margins, so investors may remain focused on whether revenue growth can continue to translate into sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS guidance of -$0.29 to -$0.24 was weaker than analysts expected, which could limit upside if investors prioritize profit outlook over sales growth.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Freedom Capital raised AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Kotler Kevin bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,997,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $21,828,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,978,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 10.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $594.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Further Reading

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