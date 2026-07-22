Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,681.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,000 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,160 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Anglo American Stock Performance

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,426.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,796.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,553.20. The company has a market cap of £36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,042 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,239.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,725 per share, for a total transaction of £18,140.75. Also, insider Magali Anderson bought 213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,725 per share, with a total value of £7,934.25. Insiders bought a total of 912 shares of company stock worth $3,399,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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