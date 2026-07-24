AngloGold Ashanti (AU) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts: Sign Up

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.65. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. AngloGold Ashanti's payout ratio is presently 68.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the mining company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AngloGold Ashanti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngloGold Ashanti wasn't on the list.

While AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here