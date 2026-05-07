Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given "Buy" Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BUD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.50.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BUD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.77. 104,676 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,122. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 145.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,750 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV News

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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