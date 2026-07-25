ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,452.64. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 3,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $284,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,268,698. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 85,179 shares of company stock worth $6,722,596 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 276,233 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,032,000 after purchasing an additional 185,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 780.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 170,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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