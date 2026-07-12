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Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Annexon logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Annexon from “hold” to “sell,” adding to a mixed analyst picture that still includes several buy ratings and a consensus “hold” with a $16 average target price.
  • ANNX shares were trading around $5.80, giving the biotech company a market cap of about $950 million, well below the consensus price target and within its 52-week range of $2.03 to $7.18.
  • Insiders and institutions have been active buyers: director Muneer A. Satter bought more than 613,000 shares, while major firms like Bank of America and Redmile Group also increased their stakes in the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Annexon.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANNX

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. 2,736,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,193. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $950.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.16. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Annexon

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 613,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $3,319,018.77. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,342,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,944.94. This trade represents a 6.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Carson purchased 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $46,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,180.90. This represents a 11.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,259,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,414 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $328,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Annexon by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,549,768 shares of the company's stock worth $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Annexon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,786 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company's research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon's pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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