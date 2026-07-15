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Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Annexon logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Needham & Company LLC raised Annexon’s price target from $11 to $25 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 350% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: while some firms reiterated buy/overweight ratings, others downgraded or issued sell/neutral views. MarketBeat says the stock still carries a Moderate Buy consensus with a $17.80 average target.
  • Annexon recently reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.23 per share versus the $0.30 estimate, and company directors have been buying shares, signaling insider confidence.
  • Interested in Annexon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANNX. Wall Street Zen lowered Annexon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX

Annexon Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $909.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 613,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $3,319,018.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,342,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,944.94. The trade was a 6.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Carson purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $46,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $453,180.90. The trade was a 11.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Annexon by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company's research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon's pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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