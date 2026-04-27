Anpario (LON:ANP) Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

Anpario (LON:ANP - Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

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Anpario Price Performance

LON:ANP traded up GBX 9 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 494. The company had a trading volume of 133,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,109. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 370 and a 52-week high of GBX 580. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.84. The company has a market capitalization of £83.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Anpario to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 457 to GBX 570 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 570.

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Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

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