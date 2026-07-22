Antero Midstream (AM) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $324.5380 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.4%

AM opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $1,516,991.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 580,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,373.50. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,500,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,893,020.48. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $25,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,368 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,086.9% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,383,349 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,794 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,811,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company's stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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