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Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Anthem logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Anthem with a buy rating and a $9.00 price target, implying about 92% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: Leerink Partners upgraded the stock to outperform, while Weiss Ratings kept a sell rating and Wall Street Zen moved it to hold, leaving the consensus at Hold.
  • Anthem recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.29 per share, missing analyst expectations, while institutional ownership remains high at 90.47%.
  • Interested in Anthem? Here are five stocks we like better.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim's target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Anthem from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anthem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Anthem

Anthem Price Performance

Shares of ANTX stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anthem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,785,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $7,981,000. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $5,576,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Anthem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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