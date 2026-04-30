Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 10,000 Shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN) Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $63,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,243,918.06. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $64,100.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 2,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $12,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 4,603 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $29,183.02.

On Friday, April 17th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 404 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $2,787.60.

On Thursday, April 16th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,876 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $26,821.92.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 6,900 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $47,817.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 100 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $690.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 713 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $4,919.70.

On Friday, April 10th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 903 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $6,311.97.

On Thursday, April 9th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

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Meridian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRDN traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 153,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,533. Meridian Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Meridian had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 49.16%.The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Topline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 623,909 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 570,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,302 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 79,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,812 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Meridian by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,409 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Meridian in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meridian has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meridian

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

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