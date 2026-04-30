Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 2,000 Shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN) Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 2,000 shares of Meridian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $12,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,286,451.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $64,100.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $63,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 4,603 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $29,183.02.

On Friday, April 17th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 404 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $2,787.60.

On Thursday, April 16th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,876 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $26,821.92.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 6,900 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $47,817.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 100 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $690.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 713 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $4,919.70.

On Friday, April 10th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 903 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $6,311.97.

On Thursday, April 9th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

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Meridian Price Performance

Shares of Meridian stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 153,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,533. Meridian Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Meridian had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 49.16%.The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Meridian during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Meridian during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Meridian during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Meridian by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Meridian in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meridian

About Meridian

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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