Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 3,650 Shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN) Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $50,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 434,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,983,026.88. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,500 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $75,515.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $68,500.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $71,650.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 9,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 7,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $91,280.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 12,196 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $126,472.52.

On Monday, May 4th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $64,100.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $63,400.00.

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Meridian Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Meridian stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Meridian Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Meridian had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a negative return on equity of 99.65%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 623,909 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 570,694 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 1,603.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,082 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 193,982 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 115.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,302 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,382 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRDN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Meridian to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Meridian in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Meridian currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $21.60.

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About Meridian

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

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