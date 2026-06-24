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Nano Nuclear’s AI Data Center Deal Puts the Stock Back in Focus

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 24, 2026
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. logo displayed on a stylized rendering of a small modular reactor facility.

Key Points

  • Nano Nuclear is building a vertically integrated nuclear platform that includes microreactors, fuel fabrication, transportation, and consulting services.
  • The company's AI infrastructure thesis gained attention after signing a memorandum of understanding with Super Micro Computer to explore nuclear-powered data center solutions.
  • Despite being pre-revenue and facing regulatory hurdles, NNE offers investors exposure to the growing intersection of nuclear energy and artificial intelligence.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Nano Nuclear NASDAQ: NNE appears to be the right company for the right time. The company has a goal of building a vertically integrated nuclear business. This goes beyond microreactors to include fuel fabrication, transportation, and other parts of the nuclear supply chain.

Nano Nuclear Energy Today

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. stock logo
NNENNE 90-day performance
Nano Nuclear Energy
$22.74 -1.16 (-4.85%)
As of 01:16 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$18.93
$60.87
Price Target
$46.50
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The case for nuclear energy has never been stronger. The unprecedented electricity demand being created by artificial intelligence (AI) is just getting started. Many analysts believe data center energy consumption will double by 2028. That reality has hyperscalers scrambling for always-on power solutions that can confront the realities of an aging U.S. power grid.

Nuclear is the logical solution. Nuclear energy runs at capacity factors above 90%; something wind and solar simply can't match. But building large reactors can be a process that takes longer than it will already take to build the data centers.

Why Microreactors Could Be the Solution

One answer is in small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors—compact designs that can be factory-built, transported, and deployed on-site with far less lead time than conventional nuclear plants.

Microreactors like those NNE is developing address critical challenges like power reliability, efficiency, and cost control. Their compact size allows them to function independently of the grid and to be placed directly at the point of demand. That gives them a meaningful edge over renewables for operators running power-intensive infrastructure.

More Than a Reactor Company

What separates Nano Nuclear from a standard pre-revenue speculative play is the scope of its ambition. The goal is vertical integration across the entire nuclear value chain. That means not just building reactors but fueling and servicing them too.

To accomplish this, NNE is pursuing five distinct business lines.

  • Microreactor development

  • Nuclear fuel fabrication

  • Nuclear fuel transportation

  • Space nuclear applications

  • Nuclear consulting services

The reactor portfolio includes KRONOS MMR, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor currently in pre-application engagement with the NRC in collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. There's also ZEUS, a portable solid-core battery reactor, and LOKI MMR, a compact design targeting remote and space applications.

The fuel side of the business may be the most underappreciated piece. NNE's subsidiary Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) holds an exclusive license to a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

AFT is targeting a commercially operational fuel transportation business in 2026. On the fabrication side, NNE is developing a domestic HALEU fuel processing facility. This is a critical input for next-generation microreactors that most pure-play developers currently have no domestic supply chain to support.

Think of it this way: NNE isn't just trying to sell reactors. It's trying to own the fuel supply, the delivery infrastructure, and the service contract around those reactors. That's closer to a utility business model than a hardware company—recurring relationships, captive customers, and compounding value once the ecosystem is built.

The Super Micro MoU Shows Where This Is Headed

In May 2026, Nano Nuclear signed a memorandum of understanding with Super Micro Computer NASDAQ: SMCI to explore integrating NNE's microreactor systems with Supermicro's AI server and data center platforms. The goal: delivering clean, reliable, nuclear-powered solutions directly to the AI economy.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$46.50
100.53% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 8 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$23.19
High Forecast$51.00
Average Forecast$46.50
Low Forecast$40.00
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Forecast Details
It's a non-binding agreement, but the strategic logic is sound. Data centers need power that doesn't go down. Microreactors can be co-located at the facility. And unlike a power purchase agreement tied to the grid, on-site nuclear generation gives operators direct control over their energy supply.

There’s one small problem. Nano Nuclear isn’t generating a dime of revenue. The company’s products are still in the trial stages. And there’s a lack of clarity over when the company will be able to get through the arduous regulatory process. NNE estimates its KRONOS licensing application will be processed between 2026 and 2031, with commercial launch targeted for the early 2030s.

By itself, that shouldn’t disqualify investors from owning NNE. However, the stock is down sharply from October 2025 levels, and short sellers continue to add friction to the bull case.

Investors Are Getting a Second Entry Point

In addition to being a pre-revenue company, Nano Nuclear has only been trading publicly since May 2024. The stock went nuclear (pun intended) along with the rest of the sector. However, like the sector, NNE has fallen sharply since October 2025.

That said, the stock is settling around its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and appears to be consolidating on slightly higher volume. Momentum is down, which could make this a good opportunity for long-term investors to get in with less volatility.

On the other hand, short interest of over 20% could make NNE a target of traders looking to force a short squeeze. This risk is elevated because of the lack of institutional ownership in NNE.

Stock price chart for Nano Nuclear Energy showing a downtrend with 50-day and 200-day SMA overlays.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nano Nuclear Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Nano Nuclear Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nano Nuclear Energy wasn't on the list.

While Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)
3.1138 of 5 stars		$23.37-2.2%N/AN/AModerate Buy$46.50
Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
4.8169 of 5 stars		$33.01-0.9%N/A17.47Hold$38.57
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