Anthony Shea Treadway Sells 933 Shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $41.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 290,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,939. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3,995.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 135,534 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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