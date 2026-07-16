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Antofagasta's (ANTO) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Antofagasta logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on Antofagasta and set a GBX 4,400 price target, implying about 21% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst opinions on the stock are mixed overall: recent calls include a buy from Citigroup and an overweight from JPMorgan, but also sell ratings from Deutsche Bank and RBC. MarketBeat says the consensus rating is “Reduce” with an average target price of GBX 3,843.75.
  • Antofagasta shares were down 2.9% and opened at GBX 3,633; the stock has traded between GBX 1,811 and GBX 4,475 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Antofagasta.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 price target on the mining company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 3,100 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antofagasta to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,400 to GBX 4,500 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,500 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 2,800 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,843.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 3,633 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,811 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,475. The stock has a market cap of £35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,941.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,751.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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