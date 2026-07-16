Antofagasta's (ANTO) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 price target on the mining company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 3,100 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antofagasta to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,400 to GBX 4,500 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,500 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 2,800 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,843.75.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 3,633 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,811 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,475. The stock has a market cap of £35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,941.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,751.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

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