Go Pro
→ Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of) (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
APi Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is moderately bullish: APi Group has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with five buys, one strong buy and two holds. The average 12-month price target is $53.17, above the reported share price of $39.89.
  • Quarterly results exceeded expectations: APi Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share versus the $0.30 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.98 billion, up 15.3% year over year and above forecasts.
  • Insiders have recently sold shares: Company insiders sold 3.451 million shares worth approximately $149.2 million over the past 90 days, including a director’s sale of 2 million shares for $84.16 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than APi Group.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.1667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APG

APi Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:APG opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $297,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $84,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,240,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,637,126.08. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock worth $149,194,935. Insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 14,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in APi Group by 1,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in APi Group by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company's stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in APi Group Right Now?

Before you consider APi Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and APi Group wasn't on the list.

While APi Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines