APi Group (NYSE:APG) Director Sells $11,354,400.00 in Stock

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) Director James Lillie sold 285,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $11,354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,952,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $356,661,624. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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APi Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. 2,136,496 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,400. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 37.59%. APi Group's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on APi Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered APi Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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