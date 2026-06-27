Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 1464799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.85%.The business had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.700-3.250 EPS.

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Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Apogee Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Key Apogee Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apogee Enterprises this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

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