Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APOG. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.50.

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Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 15.2%

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.85%.The business had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.700-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 852,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 351,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 524.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 191,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,657,000 after buying an additional 166,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 110,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Key Apogee Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apogee Enterprises this week:

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

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