Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,592,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session's volume of 1,496,978 shares.The stock last traded at $132.6950 and had previously closed at $132.55.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apogee Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Apogee Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie said it will buy Apogee Therapeutics for about $10.9 billion , or $135.11 per share in cash , sending APGE sharply higher as investors reprice the stock toward the deal value. Reuters article

AbbVie said it will buy Apogee Therapeutics for about , or , sending APGE sharply higher as investors reprice the stock toward the deal value. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting Apogee as one of the day’s biggest market movers and a 52-week high likely added to buying interest as merger arbitrage traders piled in. CNBC article

Media coverage highlighting Apogee as one of the day’s biggest market movers and a 52-week high likely added to buying interest as merger arbitrage traders piled in. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on APGE to $135 from $125 , reinforcing the market’s view that the stock is trading near the deal price. Benzinga article

Citigroup raised its price target on APGE to from , reinforcing the market’s view that the stock is trading near the deal price. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed heavy put buying, which may reflect hedging or skepticism about deal completion rather than a direct change in fundamentals.

Unusual options activity showed heavy put buying, which may reflect hedging or skepticism about deal completion rather than a direct change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup also downgraded APGE to hold from strong-buy , suggesting limited upside from current levels now that the acquisition price is close to the market price. The Fly article

Citigroup also downgraded APGE to from , suggesting limited upside from current levels now that the acquisition price is close to the market price. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder-law-firm investigations and fair-price challenges could create some headline risk around the transaction process, even if the deal ultimately closes. PR Newswire article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APGE shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Apogee Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.67.

View Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $432,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,186,554.08. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $1,667,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,095,987 shares in the company, valued at $91,383,396.06. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock worth $6,323,295 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 189,522.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,732,456 shares of the company's stock worth $206,246,000 after buying an additional 2,731,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,062,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,626 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,330,651 shares of the company's stock worth $175,918,000 after buying an additional 978,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,723,701 shares of the company's stock worth $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 917,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 646.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 692,308 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company's lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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