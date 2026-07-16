AppFolio (APPF) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect AppFolio to announce earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $277.2580 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 15.27%.The firm had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. AppFolio's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. AppFolio has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $326.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $176.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 7,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,297,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,105. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Evan Pickering sold 660 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 6,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,663.75. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,740. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AppFolio by 48.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppFolio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppFolio from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AppFolio from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

Further Reading

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