Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 8.6% - What's Next?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.7130. Approximately 206,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,009,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Appian

Here are the key news stories impacting Appian this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Appian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Appian Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,216.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Corporation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Appian by 203.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 369,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 248,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 313.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 152,275 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,462,000 after acquiring an additional 681,643 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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