Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $22.76. Appian shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 32,691 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Appian Trading Up 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.56 million. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,497,239.68. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey purchased 5,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 13,993 shares in the company, valued at $267,686.09. This trade represents a 59.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 42.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,095,904 shares of the company's stock worth $215,917,000 after buying an additional 159,956 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at $94,496,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,634 shares of the company's stock worth $45,945,000 after acquiring an additional 296,845 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Appian by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,519,653 shares of the company's stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Appian by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,355,961 shares of the company's stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,021 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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