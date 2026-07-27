Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 8.1% - Here's Why

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.6750. 182,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 974,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,623.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Appian's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In related news, CRO Mark Dorsey acquired 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.51. Following the purchase, the executive owned 13,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,686.09. This trade represents a 59.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,497,239.68. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 42.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,095,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,917,000 after purchasing an additional 159,956 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,496,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,945,000 after buying an additional 296,845 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Appian by 16.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,519,653 shares of the company's stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Appian by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,355,961 shares of the company's stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 196,021 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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