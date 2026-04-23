Apple (AAPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $108.9499 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.40. Apple has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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