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Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Apple Hospitality REIT logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Apple Hospitality REIT announced a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share. Shareholders of record on July 31 will be paid on August 17, and the dividend implies an annualized yield of about 5.7%.
  • The REIT’s dividend looks somewhat stretched today, with a 124.7% payout ratio, meaning earnings do not currently fully cover the payout. However, analysts expect stronger earnings next year, which could bring the payout ratio down to about 60.8%.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT recently reported quarterly results that beat expectations, posting $0.12 EPS versus the $0.11 estimate and revenue of $337.74 million. The stock also traded near its 52-week high, reflecting improved market performance.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.87. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.81 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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