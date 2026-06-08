Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.40 and last traded at $308.1680, with a volume of 34872342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.34.
Trending Headlines about Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple introduced a major Siri AI redesign and a new generation of Apple Intelligence, giving investors a clearer AI catalyst after months of concern that the company was lagging peers. WWDC26: Apple unveils next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, powerful parental controls, and an expansive set of software improvements
- Positive Sentiment: Apple’s WWDC announcements add new AI-powered features across iPhone apps, Shortcuts, Photos, Search, and dictation, which could improve ecosystem stickiness and boost device/software engagement. Apple just taught your iPhone to finish your sentences, your photos, and your workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary suggest Apple could benefit if the AI rollout is well received, with some viewing WWDC as a key event for re-accelerating sentiment around AAPL. Apple Is 'Famously Late To New Markets': Why Gene Munster Says 2026 Is 'The Most Important WWDC' In 43 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple also highlighted new child-safety controls and health features, including perimenopause support, but these are likely less material to near-term stock moves than the AI announcements. Apple previews new child safety features
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain skeptical that Apple’s AI update is enough to close the gap with rivals, and commentary continues to note pressure from slower App Store growth and the need for a stronger AI catalyst. Apple (AAPL) Faces Near-Term Pressure as App Store Growth Slows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.82.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Apple Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.
Apple Company Profile
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Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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