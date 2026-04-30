Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Apple's conference call:

Apple announced an internal succession plan with Tim Cook becoming Executive Chairman on Sept. 1 and long-time engineering leader John Ternus named CEO, stressing a planned, smooth transition and continuity of strategy.

Apple delivered a March-quarter record with $111.2 billion revenue (+17% YoY), EPS of $2.01 (+22% YoY), iPhone revenue of $57 billion (+22%), services at a record $31 billion , and an active device install base above 2.5 billion.

revenue (+17% YoY), EPS of (+22% YoY), iPhone revenue of (+22%), services at a record , and an active device install base above 2.5 billion. Management flagged supply constraints—primarily availability of advanced-node SOCs—affecting iPhone and more acutely Mac (Mac mini, Mac Studio, MacBook Neo) and warned that rising memory costs will increasingly pressure margins beyond the June quarter.

The board authorized an additional $100 billion for buybacks and raised the dividend 4% to $0.27, while dropping "net cash neutral" as a formal target and saying Apple will evaluate cash and debt independently going forward.

for buybacks and raised the dividend 4% to $0.27, while dropping "net cash neutral" as a formal target and saying Apple will evaluate cash and debt independently going forward. Apple is accelerating R&D and investment in "Apple Intelligence" and silicon (A19, M5), positioning iPhone and Mac as on-device AI platforms, citing partnerships (e.g., Google) and upcoming WWDC previews as growth catalysts.

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Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.35. 88,562,249 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,781,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.02.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 96,485 shares of company stock valued at $24,594,845 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $5,983,000. Blue Sparrow LLC DE acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $297,931,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,601,785 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,787,998,000 after acquiring an additional 551,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Apple by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 106,487 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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