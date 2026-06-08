Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 1.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $301.17 and last traded at $301.54. Approximately 76,758,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 47,673,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.34.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 890.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,413,990,000 after buying an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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