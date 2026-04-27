Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 1.3% - Here's Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $265.07 and last traded at $267.4960. 41,244,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 46,509,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.06.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance looks solid — Apple expects fiscal Q2 sales growth of ~13%–16% and a 48%–49% gross margin, a reminder that iPhone and Services remain revenue drivers ahead of earnings. Read More.

Company guidance looks solid — Apple expects fiscal Q2 sales growth of ~13%–16% and a 48%–49% gross margin, a reminder that iPhone and Services remain revenue drivers ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still backing AAPL — at least one analyst update this morning reiterated bullish targets, supporting medium-term upside expectations versus the pullback. Read More.

Wall Street still backing AAPL — at least one analyst update this morning reiterated bullish targets, supporting medium-term upside expectations versus the pullback. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big Tech earnings theme — analysts note AI is already driving cloud and product monetization; Apple is part of that narrative, and positive AI-related beats across peers could buoy AAPL. Read More.

Big Tech earnings theme — analysts note AI is already driving cloud and product monetization; Apple is part of that narrative, and positive AI-related beats across peers could buoy AAPL. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product pipeline chatter – new display/UI rumors (Liquid Glass, micro‑curved OLED) and foldable iPhone leaks keep upside for future premium devices on the table, but these remain speculative until product announcements. Read More.

Product pipeline chatter – new display/UI rumors (Liquid Glass, micro‑curved OLED) and foldable iPhone leaks keep upside for future premium devices on the table, but these remain speculative until product announcements. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New competitor narrative: reports OpenAI may work with Qualcomm/MediaTek on AI-first phones — investors worry this could erode iPhone's premium moat if AI-native devices gain traction. That news has been a headwind this morning. Read More.

New competitor narrative: reports OpenAI may work with Qualcomm/MediaTek on AI-first phones — investors worry this could erode iPhone's premium moat if AI-native devices gain traction. That news has been a headwind this morning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Perception risk on AI leadership — commentary that Apple is “falling behind” on AI and needs a breakout product raises execution concerns that can pressure the multiple ahead of earnings. Read More.

Perception risk on AI leadership — commentary that Apple is “falling behind” on AI and needs a breakout product raises execution concerns that can pressure the multiple ahead of earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted in filings (multiple recent sales reported) adds a minor sentiment drag for some traders ahead of the report. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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