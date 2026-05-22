Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 4.5% - Time to Sell?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $45.87. 21,946,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 26,314,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

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Key Headlines Impacting Applied Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $56.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Applied Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.67.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 5.69.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 52.84%.The firm had revenue of $108.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 184,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,466,367.82. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $432,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 208,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,207,795.02. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,175. Insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Digital by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,168,082 shares of the company's stock worth $592,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,908 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in Applied Digital by 18.9% during the first quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 13,478,438 shares of the company's stock worth $319,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,820 shares of the company's stock worth $154,151,000 after acquiring an additional 304,228 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $138,380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company's stock worth $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company's stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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