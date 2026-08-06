Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.2925 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get AIT alerts: Sign Up

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $357.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $330.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.71. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $238.34 and a 1 year high of $362.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Madhuri A. Andrews sold 3,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $1,268,427.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,285.39. The trade was a 43.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Applied Industrial Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Industrial Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here