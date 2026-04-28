Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.49%. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 10.640-10.750 EPS.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:AIT opened at $298.86 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $213.78 and a 1-year high of $300.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $275.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total value of $5,490,320.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,311,428.80. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $1,154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,224,993.62. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,394 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $199,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $185,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22,451.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 585,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $150,319,000 after acquiring an additional 582,827 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $146,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 519,656 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $133,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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