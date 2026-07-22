Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $543.18 and last traded at $553.92. 4,926,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,300,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.55.

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Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials was recently highlighted as a potential rebound candidate, suggesting some traders see technical support and room for a bounce after a multi-session pullback. History Says Applied Materials Stock Looks Ripe for Rebound

Applied Materials was recently highlighted as a potential rebound candidate, suggesting some traders see technical support and room for a bounce after a multi-session pullback. Positive Sentiment: The company’s installed-base services business continues to grow, with Applied Global Services benefiting from higher fab utilization and generating more recurring revenue. Is AMAT's Installed Base Business Built for Long-Term Growth?

The company’s installed-base services business continues to grow, with Applied Global Services benefiting from higher fab utilization and generating more recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Earlier strength was tied to industry news showing continued AI and data-center chip demand, which supports the outlook for semiconductor equipment makers like Applied Materials. Why Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Is Up Today

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $510.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $593.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $439.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $537.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.53, for a total value of $6,335,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 346,642 shares in the company, valued at $219,608,106.26. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 59.0% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 82,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 16,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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