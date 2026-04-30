Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $156.9760 million for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $173.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.12 and a beta of 3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $4,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 322,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,271,152.10. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 102,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $9,800,748.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,965,282.48. This trade represents a 83.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,333 shares of company stock valued at $29,262,106. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,439,000 after buying an additional 3,446,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,188,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,257,000 after buying an additional 1,038,775 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,293,000 after buying an additional 875,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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