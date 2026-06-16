Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh Sells 28,826 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 28,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $4,800,393.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,207 shares in the company, valued at $66,646,471.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $2,050,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $6,783,822.04.

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Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $20.49 on Tuesday, hitting $171.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,006,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,214. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $233.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.18 and a beta of 3.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $173,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,630 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,293,000 after purchasing an additional 875,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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