Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh Sells 6,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $1,031,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 394,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,760,241.23. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 28,826 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $4,800,393.78.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $2,050,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $6,783,822.04.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,553,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,972. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 3.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business's revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $119,915,000 after purchasing an additional 551,910 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 446,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

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